SERVICE – WE ASSIST, NURTURE, SUPPORT

Submitted by Bonnie Warder

In spite of the “white stuff” still on the ground, Spring is here! It is an exciting time for our organization as it is “FASHION SHOW” time. This is one of our very important fund raising events and it is great that we are able to offer this fun evening again, after the pandemic interruption.

The “Girls Nite Out” will be held on Thursday, May 11th at the upstairs of the arena in Lion’s Head and will feature fashions from local stores, Verna’s, Classie Casual Boutique and The Shops at 84 Main. The doors will open at 4:30 pm and we will be serving Charcuterie Fare at 5:30 pm with the show starting at 7:00pm.

Tickets can be purchased (CASH only please) at Bear Tracks in Ferndale. The entire evening is $30 or if you can only make the show, the cost is $15. The tickets will be available starting April 1st (no joke).

Our thanks to the stores providing the fashions, the Rotary Club for sponsoring the bar and any businesses that wish to donate items for our Silent Auction.

All proceeds from our fund raising events go back into the community. As always, we appreciate your support.