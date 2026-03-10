‘Community Roots’ Workshop Series Continues at The Meeting Place

“Basic Home Carpentry & Safety Skills” March 21st

Submitted by Noreen Steinacher

& Sara Tulloch

Following the success of our January and February ‘Community Roots’ Workshops, the March 21st workshop will get us thinking about and planning those small projects around the house that all of us have on our to do list.

We have booked a third exciting workshop for March; “Basic Home Carpentry Skills and Safety”, to be held on Saturday, March 21, 1:30 – 3:30pm at The Meeting Place. The men from The Men’s Shed will introduce skills and safety to basic home carpentry tools and devices. Participants will be encouraged to identify their questions and interests prior to the workshop so that time will be spent on what the attendees want to learn. You can also bring in small tools that you want to learn how to use properly or that need small repairs or maintenance. What a great set of skills to have for doing little jobs around the house, while learning to properly care for your tools to get years of use from them. TMP is thrilled to partner with the amazing Men’s Shed program, so do take advantage of this opportunity.

All ‘Community Roots’ Workshops are designed along the lines of the Canadian Folk School tradition which brings together local experts and community people to learn practical, hands-on skills. The idea is to strengthen community assets and self-reliance. Participants are also encouraged to bring something to contribute to the group learning, to share with others or to help someone in the community. This is optional.

We hope many of you reading this article will join this unique set of workshops; open to all adults and older teens, free of cost and supported by Community Foundation Grey Bruce. For our planning purposes, call or email to register ~ 519-596-2313 or info@tobermorymeetingplace.com

If we fill up spaces quickly, we’ll put your name on a list for a future workshop.