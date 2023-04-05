Garden For The Earth: An Earth Day Event Sponsored by BPEG – April 22 at Lindsay Tract 

BPEG Media Release

Celebrate Earth Day with the Bruce Peninsula Environment Group (BPEG) at the Lindsay Tract on Saturday April 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. as they host “Garden for the Earth” with a series of lectures and nature hikes.

The program includes presentations covering a range of gardening subjects: soil improvement, water management, plant and seed selection, composting, and wild edible plants.

Morning presentations include:

• 9:30 a.m. Permaculture – Peter Allemang

• 10:45 a.m. Composting – Jim Kuellmer

• 11:45 a.m. Wild/Native Plant Uses – Jenna McGuire

• 1:00 p.m. Light lunch hosted by BPEG

After lunch there will be guided hikes on the forest trails, including one of wild foods by Jenna McGuire.

Several organizations will have info booths and displays, such as MNBP with the Countertop Composter; Peninsula Bruce Trail Club, Megan of Frankenfarm Seeds, Nanaland, Maple Syruping with Brian Taylor, Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association and others.

If you can support the Earth Day event by donation, you can send an e-transfer to bpeg10@gmail.com, or a cheque to Bruce Peninsula Environment Group, P.O. Box 1072, Lion’s Head, ON, N0H 1W0.

Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy this informative and social event. See you there.