Submitted by Marlene Davies

“I Have Heard About Your Faith,” is the theme for the 2023 World Day Of Prayer (WDP). The country Taiwan prepared the non-denominational worship material for the WDP annual celebration.

This celebration is held across the world the first Friday of March. The worship service was adapted for use in Canada by Women’s-Inter-Church (WICC), Toronto.

Donations collected at this celebration are used for grants for social justice projects.

The 2023 World Day Of Prayer for the Northern Bruce Peninsula Churches is being held 1:00 p.m. March 3rd at Christ Church Lion’s Head. All are welcome to attend.