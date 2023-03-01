Tobermory Listening Circle Series March 4 at Community Centre

Submitted by Northern Bruce Truth and Reconciliation Group

The rights of Indigenous Peoples across Canada are becoming recognized, and we know that positive change is coming. As members of the Northern Bruce Truth and Reconciliation Group (NBT&RG), we continue to learn the impact of colonialism and trauma by reading, studying and listening – understanding more about the past and preparing for the future. We know that change requires deep listening to different perspectives and to ourselves.

Change can be uncomfortable and raises questions. To prepare for change, NBT&RG is inviting anyone in the community to a series of listening circles.

Listening Circles are meant to be a space where individuals can share their feelings, beliefs and experiences about changes in our community – without judgement or debate.

Perhaps, you wonder – How do SON and Non-Indigenous worldviews and customs compare and contrast?

What responsibilities do we (as relative newcomers) have living on SON land and water?

What do we imagine change will look like?

Please join us for the first Listening Circle on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Tobermory Community Centre. Coffee and tea provided. Bring a healthy snack for potluck sharing.

For more information, please contact nbptrg@gmail.com.