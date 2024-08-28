Over 600 Dinners Served at Annual Chicken BBQ 

Stopped in Awe: News from Tobermory United

Submitted by Rev. Sheryl Spencer

A huge thank-you to the community for supporting Tobermory United’s 52nd annual summer Chicken BBQ on August 3. More than 600 dinners were happily received in a drive-through and delivery process that is not only flawless and efficient, but carried out with glad hearts and big smiles!

The Tobermory Thrift Shop has had a record year! We have almost reached our goal of $35,000.00 in sales throughout the summer, with gratitude to all those who have donated household goods and all those who volunteer their time and energy to the Thrift Shop. The Thrift Shop will close for the season on September 14, and donations will be received until August 30. Only a few more weeks to participate in this grand exchange of household treasures!

Photo: Sarah Pratt-Parsamian of Music on the Bruce offered a stunning solo violin recital August 15 at Tobermory United Church as part of Summer in the Spirit.

Summer in the Spirit, a weekly series of events designed to build community, honour the sacredness of place and celebrate Spirit, is almost at an end! On August 7, about 20 people participated in the Tobermory Camino and listened with rapt attention as presenters Martha Aitkin and Aman Sohrab reflected on the meaning of certain spots in Tobermory in their and their family’s lives. On August 15, in partnership with Music on the Bruce, Sarah Pratt-Parsamian offered an exquisite solo violin recital of works by J.S. Bach and Sophie-Carmen Eckhardt-Gramatté. On August 21, a closing community fire was held at St. Edmund’s Anglican in partnership with Nawash Three Fires. The fire was kept going from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., as Johnny Keeshig and April Jones offered traditional teachings, stories and ceremony.

All are welcome to a potluck feast on August 28 at 6:00 p.m. at Tobermory United as the community that has formed around Summer in the Spirit celebrates and acknowledges not only the end of the series, but also the end of the summer.

Celebrations, however, continue! On September 22, Tobermory United will host a special service, lunch and afternoon of music and stories to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the building of Tobermory United, which is not only the worship space for Tobermory United and St. Thomas the Apostle Mission, but also a beloved community hub. Many hands and hearts came together to build this beautiful space, so thoughtfully planned and executed, so it’s time to celebrate! R.S.V.Ps preferred, if possible, to 519-596-2394.