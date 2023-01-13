Backpack Campaign Exceeds Expectations

Submitted by Darlene Myles

Did I get everything I wanted for Christmas? I sure did! The campaign “25 packs in 25 days” produced 30 new and used backpacks for the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Peer & Family Support Services. Other items donated were 89 pairs of Hot Paws, a wide assortment of personal hygiene items, band-aids, coats, snow pants, hats, mitts, scarves, sweaters, shoes, socks and a wonderful warm quilt.

The Program Manager Cheryl, along with other staff were overwhelmed by the donations received from the Northern Bruce Peninsula communities.

More information on making a donation to this program or the meal program at Union Place in Owen Sound can be found at https://greybruce.cmha.ca/