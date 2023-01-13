Backpack Campaign Exceeds Expectations

Cheryl McMillan - Program Manager, Peer Support Services of CMHA Grey Bruce Mental Health and Addictions Services (left) gratefully received all the donated items from the 25 Packs in 25 Days campaign organized by Darlene Myles (right). 
Submitted by Darlene Myles 

Did I get everything I wanted for Christmas? I sure did! The campaign “25 packs in 25 days” produced 30 new and used backpacks for the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Peer & Family Support Services. Other items donated were 89 pairs of Hot Paws, a wide assortment of personal hygiene items, band-aids, coats, snow pants, hats, mitts, scarves, sweaters, shoes, socks and a wonderful warm quilt. 

The Program Manager Cheryl, along with other staff were overwhelmed by the donations received from the Northern Bruce Peninsula communities. 

More information on making a donation to this program or the meal program at Union Place in Owen Sound can be found at https://greybruce.cmha.ca/

