47 Species Identified at Annual Tobermory Christmas Bird Count 

Submitted by Bruce MacMillan,

Parks Canada / Government of Canada

From sunrise to sunset on December 14, 2022, 33 volunteers searched over 300 km of the Northern Bruce Peninsula, including throughout Bruce Peninsula National Park, trying to spot as many birds as possible.

This was the 50th time that local birding enthusiasts have taken to the landscape for the Tobermory Christmas Bird Count. The Christmas Bird Count is the longest-running, most widespread bird census in the Western Hemisphere. The first count took place at 25 locations in 1900, and today, there are more than 50,000 citizens participating at over 2,000 count areas. The data collected helps scientists describe multi-continent patterns in bird ecology and has been used in hundreds of conservation and climate-based scientific papers.

The benefits of participating in the bird count are social, too! The annual count builds comradery, community and inspires seasoned and novice birders alike to cultivate a love for birds and birding!

This year’s participants in Tobermory’s Christmas Bird Count saw a total of 1,187 individual birds representing 47 different species. On average, 40 species of birds have been spotted over the past 50 years, but the total number of birds seen was down this year. On average, over 1600 individual birds are usually spotted in the area’s Christmas Bird Count.

Some of the notable statistics from the 2022 count include:

· a new high record of 41 Canada Geese and 6 American Black Ducks were counted;

· the lowest number of Black-capped Chickadees since 1978 were counted; and

· Trumpeter or Tundra Swan, Green-wing Teal, and Merlin were all spotted, each for only the second time in Tobermory’s Christmas Bird Count history.

Parks Canada is pleased to participate in the annual Christmas Bird Count as the results gathered from this year’s survey will be used to help ensure the protection of this region’s natural heritage. The count was also an opportunity to celebrate the diversity and beauty of the region’s natural protected spaces with fellow birders, and to invite new birders into Bruce Peninsula National Park.

Parks Canada would like to remind anyone exploring Bruce Peninsula National Park this winter to be prepared for the conditions. Everyone should check the weather forecast before heading out, and travel with extra warm clothes, food and water. Visitors should also review the “Winter Safety” section of the park website – https://parks.canada.ca/ bruce – when planning their visit.