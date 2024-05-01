Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Returns April 29-May 5, Supporting Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation

Submitted by April Patry, Executive Director, BPHF

Wiarton, April 24, 2024 – Back again for its 28th Anniversary, Tim Hortons Smile Cookie week will support charities in communities across the country, including Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation (BPHF), one of more than 600 Canadian charities, hospitals and community programs supported through the annual campaign. Guests can support a local charity or community group by purchasing a Smile Cookie for $1.50 plus tax.

This year, Tim Hortons restaurants in Wiarton & Hepworth are once again supporting Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation by donating 100% of proceeds from every freshly baked chocolate chunk Smile Cookie purchased. Guests can complete a form to place pre-orders for Smile Cookies through their restaurants in Wiarton & Hepworth, pre-order forms are also available at www.bphfoundation.com. Every Smile Cookie is as unique as the people, charities and communities they help.

“Because the government provides very little funding for medical equipment and facility upgrades, it is the responsibility of our local communities to provide the financial support required to keep our hospitals current. Providing up-to-date equipment allows our doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to offer the best care possible. It also helps recruit and keep doctors and medical professionals in our community. We strive to provide our physicians, nurses and technologists with the best equipment to diagnose and treat patients. Medical equipment and technology is constantly changing and improving. With this ongoing challenge our mission to lead our community in supporting our hospitals in their pursuit to provide exceptional rural care,” said April Patry, BPHF Executive Director. She added “the Wiarton and Hepworth Tim Hortons have made such a positive impact on local healthcare through Smile Cookie over the years. We are so appreciative of Tim Hortons staff and our amazing community for supporting the fundraising campaign so enthusiastically!”

Tim Hortons has been raising funds for local charities for 28 years. Last year, Tim Hortons restaurants has raised a record breaking $19.7 million for local charities and community – an incredible accomplishment contributing to the Smile Cookie legacy of over $111 million raised since the program’s inception.