Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary Cookie Walk December 2nd

Christmas Greenery Sale and Online Auction Too!

Submitted by Lynn Janssen

Just a reminder that the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary (LHHA) will be holding several pre-Christmas events on Saturday, December 2nd.

Come out and purchase some Christmas baking at our Cookie Walk held from 9am to 1pm in the Christ Church Anglican at 55 Main Street in Lion’s Head. There will be a wide variety of home baked goodies to choose from!

Across the street at the United Church the Auxiliary will hold a Christmas Greenery Sale featuring swags, wreaths and indoor arrangements made with fresh greenery for your home decorating and gift giving!

And don’t forget our Online Auction! Check out the auction website at www.LookLocally.ca/LHHA to browse the catalog and find items to complete your Christmas gift giving list. Bidding starts at 9am on Saturday, December 2 and concludes on Thursday, December 7 at 9pm.