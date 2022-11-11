Explore. Shop Local. Win Prizes!

2nd Annual Holiday Merchant Tour and Pop-Up Shop Coming Soon

Submitted by Charlotte Chinn

Searching for holiday gifts? Hoping to support local businesses but aren’t sure where to start? We have you covered. Join us at the Second Annual Holiday Merchant Tour and Pop-Up Shop!

The Merchant Tour will start Monday, November 21, and close on Sunday, November 27, at 5 p.m. It’s completely free, has great prizes and is aimed at raising awareness for businesses in our area.

But that’s not all! We will also be hosting a 3-day pop-up shop at the Lion’s Head Rotary Hall: Thursday night, from 4-8 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday, from 12-4 p.m. Some vendors will be rotating through the weekend. Be sure to stop by!

How The QR Code Tour Works

It’s Easy!

1. Visit participating Merchants

2. Scan their digital QR code with your camera app

3. Fill out a small form to claim your ballot (or write their code on your paper ballot and deliver the completed ballot to Ferndale Office)

4. Collect as many ballots as possible by visiting all the participating merchants

5. Wait for the prize draw announcement the following week!

Our Goals

Our main goal is always to bring some fun and joy to the community. That said, we also hope this event will draw focus to local shopping options at a time when attention often drifts to sales and other online shopping events. It’s not all about today’s sales. By creating a fun ‘game’ of visiting local businesses, we hope people may remember a few key facts and be better positioned to seek nearby solutions in future or even pass healthy referrals.

These events are sponsored by LookLocally.ca in partnership with all participating merchants and prize donors. Events and activities like this wouldn’t be possible without the support of our amazing community.

Do you have a brick-and-mortar location and are interested in participating in the tour?

Do you sell from home or have an E-comm store and are curious about attending the pop-up shop?

Let’s chat! Please email Charlotte@ruralbrand.guru. Stay Tuned. More details and Tour Map to come!

Tour Map – www.LookLocally.ca/Tour