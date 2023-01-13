Tremendous Community Support For Food Bank During Christmas Season

Submitted by Lion’s Head & District Food Bank

45 Christmas hampers were distributed within the Lion’s Head and area community on December 22, 2022. This is the highest number of Christmas hampers to date with 15 families also benefiting from the NBP Emergency Services Toy Drive. Taylor Baxter did a fantastic job of organizing the toy drive and he and his fellow volunteers are to be commended for a job very well done! Food Bank volunteers did a great job of preparing hampers and delivering to those without a means of transportation to pick up their hampers. Well done!

None of this would be possible without the generous donations and fundraising projects organized by churches, service clubs, businesses and individuals in our community.

Christ Church collaborated with the food bank in their Gifts of Gratitude 2022 project. $4,445 was received by Christ Church which set the standard very high for next Christmas! Special thanks to Alison Knight for organizing this fundraiser.

Central United Church and Pike Bay United Church also made donations from their White Gift Christmas service.

Photo: Food Bank volunteer Sheryl Roberts (left) receives the donation of treat bags from the Rotary Club of NBP. Representing the club was Rotarian Gerry Greig (right) and Rotarian John White (center).

Generous donations were also made by The RCL Branch 202 as well as the Ladies’ Auxiliary of The RCL Branch 202, and the Rotary Club of the NBP. The Rotary Club also donated the extra treat bags and chocolate bars from the Santa Claus Parade.

Food donations were received from the Myles Bay Ladies as well as Chris and Krista Whalen from the Taste Kitchen Restaurant in Lion’s Head and the Pike Bay Food Drive hosted by the Pike Bay Community Association. Pete and Sue Jagt of Georgian Bay Soapworks donated wonderfully scented bars of soap to add to our Christmas hampers. Several individuals donated trunk loads of food items for use at the food bank.

Every donation, large or small is greatly appreciated and helps us sustain the level of food provision we strive for.

Regular monthly food hampers will resume on Thursday January 12, 2023. Hampers will be available on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month. Hampers need to be ordered no later than the Sunday afternoon before hamper day. The food bank is equipped to meet the increasing food needs in our area because of the tremendous community support we receive!

Thank you and Happy New Year to all!