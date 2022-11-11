Tobermory Legion to Hold Remembrance Day Parade

Submitted by Elaine Sinha

Hard to believe that Thanksgiving has come and gone and we are now looking at Remembrance Day. Is time speeding up for anyone else?

For the first time in 2 years we are having a full parade for Remembrance Day on Friday, November 11. There will be a full parade assembly at the branch at 10:30 am with all of us marching to the Cenotaph for the ceremony. After the ceremony there will be a light lunch put on by our wonderful Ladies Auxiliary.

We hope to see many of you there and if you intend to march in the parade please wear your Legion uniform.

Membership Renewal

A reminder from Membership Chair Rick Lane – the Early Bird Renewal for memberships has started. From now until November 30 the price of renewal is $45; after that the price is $50. You can pay by: Visiting the branch, e-transfer to: donate@tobermorylegion.org, mail a cheque to P.O. Box 310, Tobermory, ON N0H 2R0 Atten: Rick Lane, or Royal Canadian Legion Dominion site via credit card, sorry no discount for this option, $50. You have the option to prepay for 5 continuous years when you renew, contact Rick for more details.

Club “oLd” November 12

I know that the name is contentious, but the “oLd” was a play on words and absolutely no disrespect was meant. In fact, I firmly consider myself to be amongst this fine group of individuals. The name of Club L was invented by the youngsters many years ago, as a play on a night club and the L a short form of Legion. Once again no disrespect was meant then or now. The younger generation is always using short forms of things and this is as true today as it is with every generation. Raise your hand if you have never been reprimanded by your elders for using ya or yeah instead of yes!

Whatever we call the summer dance nights, the most amazing benefit is that young people are being exposed to the Royal Canadian Legion who would otherwise never walk through the door.

Please come out and join us on Saturday, November 12 for a night of fun. This night is meant as a thank you to the community and membership for supporting the branch and each other over the summer and during the last 2 years.

Dust off your boogie-woogie dancing shoes and enjoy music from the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. There will be NO cover charge and there will be food. Starts at 6 pm and goes until 10 pm. Come on out and busta move!

Winter Bingo Returns

Thanks to the Ladies Auxiliary winter bingo is back starting Monday, November 14, 1:00 pm at the Tobermory Community Centre.

Upcoming Events

• Meat Draws – every Saturday at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome (ages 19 to 100); try to win a dinner. Cost is $7.00 for 3 draws, plus the bonus draw.

• Darts for Fun – every Thursday at 7:30 pm. Cost is $2.00 and 10 cents to the duck if you are unlucky or inaccurate (hey it happens to us all). If darts isn’t your thing, come on out and use the pool table or shuffleboard.

• Pool Night – Come on out and shoot some pool on Friday, November 4 and 18, cost is $2.00, bragging rights are priceless! Anytime from 7:00 to 10:00 pm. If you aren’t into pool, come on out and play shuffleboard or cribbage.

• General Membership Meeting – Tuesday, November 8 at 8:00 pm. Come on out and see what the branch is doing or air any concerns you may have.

• Trivia Night – Friday, November 11 at 7:00 pm. Cost is $10/person, proceeds going to the Tobermory Foodbank. The hosts for this one are Kathryn Forbes and Scarlett Janusas. Get a group of 4 or 6 together and put on your thinking cap.

• Club oLd – Saturday, November 12 from 6:00 to 10:00 pm; come on out for a bite to eat and some dancing. Find your Blue Suede Shoes!

• Bingo – Starts on Monday, November 14, 1:00 pm at the Tobermory Community Centre. Come on out for a fun afternoon.

• Euchre – Friday, November 25 at 7:00 pm, cost is $5.00 to play. Come on out and join fellow card sharks.

Branch Hours are Thursday, Friday & Saturday from 3:00 to 9:00 pm.

Visit our website: www.tobermorylegion.org or see us on Facebook.