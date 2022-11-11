In The Garden: Hints From A Mrs Gardener

November in The Garden

Submitted by Joan Regan

Wow! It can’t be November.

The weather has been nice to me so I decided to attack my sheds. Not that they needed it… I took everything out but the cultivator. Now everything is back in plus more and I can’t believe the room I have. Shows what a bit of organising can do. All the old windows (minus some I kept out to play with) went in, then everything else according to what I would need first come Spring. I can’t believe I have lots more room left. So proud of myself.

Hand tools next – all the handles laid out and sprayed red. So much easier for this old gal to find. Then wiped with an oily rag and put in pails with the rag and wrapped up. I have success with just cheap salad oil; as long as they’re oiled it works just fine. I have also used a pail of sand with oil mixed in but this method works fine too.

Some of my tools were my Dad’s so they’re special (got my love of gardening from him). Most of the rest of my tools came from Santa. Surprising what he could fit in a stocking.

I got a huge gorgeous planter for Mother’s Day and it still looks good, so we lugged it in the house, put a large saucer under it and now fingers crossed it will go back out come May 2023.

NOW the house plants. They will get a wash, more fresh new soil added and mixed in and some TLC. They’re smiling already.

Looking out our back window I can see the two Sumac that picked our yard to call home. They are really putting on a show this year – stunning. Some don’t like these but I happen to love them. They picked a spot where there was not going to be a garden and they are staying put. The Forsythia that is their neighbour was planted there years ago. Just a twig from our bush in Hamilton. It sure is not a twig now. Took some cuttings from it and potted them up last year. They’re all still alive so fingers crossed. Might just be our future privacy fence at the back.

Hoping the weather cooperates a bit more so I can do some more playing outside. If not, then it is “See you in the Spring” and on to my much neglected House Plants.

Happy November

