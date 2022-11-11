Public Health Advises People To Stay Home When Sick

Media Release

November 4, 2022 – With viruses like COVID-19, influenza, and RSV co-circulating in Ontario this fall, the Grey Bruce Health Unit is reminding people that staying home when sick is key to slowing down community transmission of all infectious diseases.

“Regardless of what you are sick with, you should stay home until you are fever-free and feeling better for 24 hours if you’re experiencing respiratory symptoms or for 48 hours if you have gastrointestinal symptoms,” says Dr. Rim Zayed, Physician Consultant at the Grey Bruce Health Unit.

Last week, Public Health advised residents to take measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as all key local indicators – including the number of outbreaks in long-term care – suggest the rate of transmission of the virus is trending upward in the area.

The fall flu season is also in full swing in Grey-Bruce after getting off to an early start, with the first confirmed local case being reported in late September.

In the fall and winter, many respiratory viruses are likely circulating in the community. To prevent community transmission of infectious diseases, all individuals with new symptom(s) of any infectious illness should stay home when they’re feeling sick.