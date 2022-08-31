Trivia Night Returns to Tobermory Legion September 9th

Submitted by Elaine Sinha

Trivia Nights are returning to the Legion and will be held on the 2nd Friday of each month. The first one will be Friday, September 9 at 7:00 pm. Cost is $10.00 with all monies raised going to the Foodbank. Get a team of 4 or 6 people together and test your knowledge.

Garden Walkway Cleanup

On a very hot Saturday in August, Rick Lane, Matt Gowland, Sean Hurst, Jose Andino-Rodriguez, Cheri Janknegt, Summer Martin and Bill Gowland tamed the weeds and distributed mulch along the ramp at the side of the Legion. This looks much better and the mulch will hopefully discourage weed growth.

A special thank you to Sean Hurst for organising this much needed clean up. An enormous thank you to Jose Andino Rodriguez owner of And-Rod Construction and Landscaping for providing the materials at cost. The pictures show how lovely it looks. Thank you for your hard work.

The Tobermory Legion Branch 290 north walkway before (left) and after (right) with clean-up crew (front to back) Matt Gowland, Sean Hurst, Jose Andino-Rodgriguez, Summer Martin, Cheri Janknegt and Bill Gowland.



Dunk’s Bay Memorial Update

Sergeant at Arms Chris McCoy wants everyone to know that the Dunk’s Bay Memorial project is on target. Boyle Concrete is scheduled to dig up the existing base and pour a concrete base this October.

The current flag pole is in great condition but did need some TLC. Neil Golden and Chris McCoy gave the existing flagpole a fresh coat of paint this summer and it looks as good as new. Now the flagpole is waiting for the rest of the monument to catch up! As stated, everything is on schedule and there will be updates to the progress in future articles.

Fundraising for this project has been terrific, we or more accurately you the community, are at 90% of the goal ($5,000) raised to date. Thank you so much! Also, a little bird whispered that the Trivia Night in October will donate proceeds to this project. This is such an amazing community.

Silent Auction Closes Sept 10

The Silent Auction for the Inuit wall hangings is ongoing and will close on September 10 right after the meat draw. The largest (62”x28.5”) depicts a Dog Team, next depicts The Seal Hunt (31”x26”) and the smallest (30.5”x20.5”) depicts Skin Stretching.

They are on display at the branch. Come on out, take a look at them and place a bid.

Upcoming Events

• Last Club L of the summer season will take place on Saturday, September 3 from 9:00 to 1:00 am. Cover charge $5/member, $10/non-member; valid membership and proof of id required. Cash only! The DJ is Max. Sausages available for $7 at 11:00 pm. Come on out for the last night of the season to dance.

• Trivia Night – every 2nd Friday of each month. The first one will be Friday, September 9 at 7:00 pm. Cost is $10.00 with all monies raised going to the Foodbank.

• Meat Draws – every Saturday at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome (ages 19 to 100); come on out and win some meat! Cost is $7.00 for 3 draws, plus the bonus draw.

• Bingo – every Wednesday at the Community Centre run by the Ladies Auxiliary. Ages 19 and over, doors open at 6:30 pm, bingo starts at 7:15 pm. Come on out for fun and try to win the Jackpot.

• General Membership Meeting – Tuesday, September 13 at 8:00 pm. Come on out and see what the branch is doing.

• Bridge – every Monday at the branch at 1:00 pm.

Branch Hours are Thursday, Friday & Saturday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Unless it’s a Club L night then those Saturdays until 1:00 am.

Visit our website: www.tobermorylegion.org or see us on Facebook.