Busy Fall at Lion’s Head Skating Club

Submitted by The Lion’s Head Skating Club

The Lion’s Head Skating Club is nearing the end of its second month. We have had a whirlwind opening season with a waitlist! We have now been able to successfully open time to get as many skaters as possible on the ice!

We currently have 4 programs running; CANskate, Pre PowerCAN Skate, PRE-Star, and our STAR program with juniors and seniors. Skaters are currently working on skills, dances, artistics and solos! We are preparing for two competitions this year, as well as testing, HIGH testing and our Year-End show! We just completed Photo Day and we have a Halloween Skate coming up!

A huge Thank You to our Head Coach Cindy McMann. The beginning of the season is always tough to navigate! Thank You to Kris Dawson who travels from Shallow Lake Skating Club to provide private lessons! We would also like to thank our Volunteers on the ice! April Anderson, Sheryl Roberts, Patti Hellyer, Micheal Rouse and all our Senior Star Skaters!

The executive members are also volunteers! Thank You to Rhonda Lawrence (President), April Anderson (Vice President), Sheryl Roberts (Treasurer), Carolyn Priuer (Secretary), Erin Klerks (Director), and Brandee Ceaser-McDonald (Director). Thank You to our great Arena staff; Milt, Mike and Bob! Of course we can’t forget the Booth where Mary & Ava make sure our skaters and families are well fed with delicious food!!

If you are interested in helping the Club we do take donations towards ice time and a sponsorship account to help families with the cost of skating! Etransfers can be sent to lionsheadskateclub@gmail.com. Please mark in the message what the amount should be donated to!

Thank You to all the local and not-so local businesses who have contributed to our ice time so far! A list of those businesses will be published in an upcoming issue!