Important Christmas Dates For Tobermory Food Bank

Submitted by Linda Godhue

It is the time of year that the Tobermory Food Bank wants to remind everyone of some dates to keep in mind as we approach the Christmas Season.

We ask clients to sign up to receive Christmas Hampers. Hampers will be distributed Tuesday, December 20th at the Meeting Place between 11 a.m. and 12 noon. There is a sign up list at the Tobermory Food Bank and you can always call Linda at 519-596-2333 or Jim at 519-375-7010. We would like to hear from anyone needing a hamper to sign up as soon as possible, but we always endeavour to ensure everyone is looked after when they contact us.

Also, the Tobermory Food Bank distributes the toys and gifts collected by the Northern Bruce Firefighters. These will also be distributed at the same date and time as the Hampers. But again, you must register for this. There is a cut-off date for registration. We need to know by December 12th. The ages covered are 0 to 16 years old. When registering please provide gender and age. All information is held in strict confidence including names of families. You can sign up at the Food Bank or call Linda or Jim at the numbers noted above.

And leading up to the Christmas season is the Stuff the Cruiser Event organized by the OPP Auxiliary. This year it will be on Saturday, December 3rd with Cruisers parked outside of Peacock’s Foodland ready to receive donations for the Tobermory Food Bank. This yearly event greatly contributes to stocking our shelves for the coming winter months.

October held its own events. This year we distributed 26 Thanksgiving Hampers to individuals and families. But also in October we were once again fortunate to receive goods and cash collected from Seasonal Residents of Summer House Park, as well as from visitors to the Haunted House at the Park. Mimi Riddell, one of the seasonal residents, has for several years organized the collection of non-perishable goods from those who are closing up RVs. Dedicated Park Staff hold a bake sale and monies collected are also given to both Tobermory and Lion’s Head Food Banks. A wonderful effort by all involved.

The Tobermory Food Bank anticipates an increase of those who might be in need of some assistance. We welcome donations of all grocery items and can be dropped off at the collection bin at the Tobermory Post Office or at Tobermory Food Bank on Tuesdays between 1-3 p.m. at the Meeting Place. Always welcome are items such as Peanut Butter, Canned Pasta meals, Canned meats and stews. And of course, all kinds of soup, but especially hearty types such as Habitant or Chunky Soups. Cereal is very much needed item. Toilet tissue, paper towel and personal care items are a household necessity, but often a challenge for our clients to find the money to purchase them.

Thank you to all our donors who help us in our work to assist those most in need in our community. If you find yourself one of those who is in the need of that assistance, please do not hesitate to seek that help. As noted many times, all is held in confidence by our dedicated volunteers.

Keep taking care.