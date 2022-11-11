Congratulations to Bird Observatory and Sources of Knowledge 

Celebrating Local Environmental Organizations

Submitted by Moira Parker, Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association

This past weekend two events were celebrated by local environmental organizations!

The Bruce Peninsula Bird Observatory flocked together on the evening of October 29th and celebrated their 20th Anniversary Gala. Attendees enjoyed a mix & mingle, dinner, and guest speakers, including Dr. Ryan Norris who has done extensive research on Grey Jays, to mark the milestone.

The annual Sources of Knowledge Forum was hosted from October 28th – 30th at the Tobermory Community Center. This year’s theme was: The Climate is Changing, Will We? Guests and speakers gathered from around Ontario and discussed climate, sustainability, and action at a local, provincial, and national scale. On Friday evening forum attendees registered, enjoyed a wine & cheese, and poetry. Saturday was filled with passionate guest speakers during the day and in the evening, attendees enjoyed a dinner followed by keynote speaker Dianne Saxes. Finally, on Sunday, the forum focused on the NBP Climate Action Plan.

The Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association has worked closely with both these organizations and expresses a huge congratulations! Despite all that the last few years has brought; our community still manages to push environmental awareness and action to the forefront. Members, volunteers, and participants should all pat themselves on the back for these successes.