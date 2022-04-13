Lions Head and District Curling Club 2021-2022 Season Recap

Submitted by Janice Sim

We were happy to resume curling in October 2021 after missing out on the previous season due to Covid-19. We had a great response to our invitation to curl and had enough curlers to run two time slots in the first two draws. Unfortunately we had to shut down again in January, 2022 due to a resurgence of Covid but we managed to have a draw in February and again in March. We followed the usual Covid restrictions for masking, tracking and distancing and did not have any occurrence of Covid in our members.

We did not attempt to have our usual bonspiels because they are all day events involving food and socializing which wasn’t permitted under Covid restrictions. Next year we hope to resume the bonspiels and all the fun they bring.

Katie and Chris Reimer-Catteau gave our new curlers excellent instruction with their weekly curling tips. Katie was our very capable President in a time of uncertainty and kept our club running smoothly. We had our Annual General Meeting and election of officers on February 28 where George Hambleton was elected as President for 2022-23. A big thanks to all the outgoing and incoming executive for their hard work in promoting the club and keeping it healthy.

Draw Winners

• Draw 1 – 4-6pm -Chris Reimer-Catteau, Betty Hastings, Arran deMalmanche, Brad McMillan

• Draw 1 – 7-9pm – Susan McLachlan, Pete Hart, Elaine Sinha, Debbie Vander Eyk

• Draw 2 – 4-6pm – Lindsay deMalmanche, Kathy Hellyer, Chantelle Burbridge, Coralie Jacobi

• Draw 2 – 7-9pm – Chris Reimer-Catteau, Elaine Simha, George Vander Eyk, Kirby Julian

• Draw 3 – cancelled due to Covid shutdown

• Draw 4 – Doug Hill, Pete Hart, Elaine Simha, Sue Baerg

• March Draw – Doug Hill, Arran deMalmanche, Betty Hastings, Michael Gramatico

The Most Improved Curler award went to Marion Browning and the Most Sportsmanlike award went to Susan McLachlan.

All winners were presented with gift certificates from Bear Tracks Restaurant. A big thanks to Bear Tracks for helping out with these prizes.

Thanks to all our curlers and until next October – Hurry Hard!