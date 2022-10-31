Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary Annual Cookie Walk December 3rd

Submitted by Nancy Strang

After an amazingly successful Yard Sale and some down time the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary (LHHA) members are ready to go back to work. We have several projects in the works so here goes……

Thanks to those who supported our annual Clothing Drive. It was a success and raised funds for healthcare in Lion’s Head and on the Peninsula.

Thanks to the Anglican Church for allowing us to occupy the downstairs hall as our Bookstore. It is a bright and roomy area and has been well received by the community and visitors. It closed on Thanksgiving Saturday but if you contact an auxiliary member we can arrange for you to shop for your holiday and winter reading material.

At this time of year we begin to think of how quickly the holiday season will come and realize that we have shopping, baking and decorating to plan for. The LHHA elves can help you in all these areas…….

Annual Christmas Online Auction December 1st to December 8th

Watch for details on our Third Annual Christmas Online Auction running December 1st to December 8th. We welcome donations of new, affordable items from the community. If you are a business owner this is a place to get your name and product out into the community. For details contact Terry Hubacheck – terryhubacheck@gmail.com or Nancy Strang – wstrang@rogers.com.

Annual Cookie Walk December 3rd

The annual Cookie Walk will once again be held on Saturday, December 3rd, this year at Christ Church Anglican, 55 Main St. Lion’s Head. The LHHA elves are busy sorting through their favourite recipes to bake for you. There will be the “one-of-a-kind” decorated gingerbread cookies, fudge, the awesome cookie selection and more. If you would like to help bake for this event, contact Nancy Strang at 519-793-4576 or wstrang@rogers.com for details.

The LHHA elves are making gnomes and greenery centrepieces again this year. Stay tuned for details.

It seems that we will have all bases covered as we begin to think about the upcoming holiday season. If you have any questions about our organization or if you are interested in joining us please contact any member. All funds raised from these events go to support healthcare in Lion’s Head and the Bruce.