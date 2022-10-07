Number of Enchancements To Be Featured

Submitted by Bret Shepley

The Bruce Peninsula Youth Pickleball Development program is returning with a number of enhancements:

1) The programs will be run in both Tobermory and Lion’s Head,

2) The program will be run under the Taylored Pickleball Initiative, which is the Charity arm for Taylored Pickleball Academy,

3) There will be no cost for the youth,

4) There will be five ounce paddles for the 6 – 9 year olds vs the standard 7.5 – 8 ounce paddles used by adults,

Locations & Times

• Lion’s Head – Bruce Peninsula District School on Mondays – October 17th – December 19th, 2022

-6:00pm – 7:00pm (6 – 9 years old)

-7:00pm – 8:00pm (10 – 12 years old)

-8:00pm – 9:00pm (13 years old and up)

• Tobermory – Tobermory Community Centre on Tuesdays – October 18th – December 20th, 2022

-6:00pm – 7:30pm (10 years old and up)

• Tobermory – St Edmunds Public School on Wednesdays – October 19th – December 21st

-6:00pm – 7:00pm (6 – 9 year olds)

Registration can be completed online at www.tayloredpickleballinitiative.ca

Participants will be provided with paddles to use during the sessions

What to Expect by Attending

• It will be fun

• It’s a very social game

• You’ll learn all aspects of the game

-Proper grip

-Different shots, rally, volley, serve and return serve

-Rules

-Strategy of the game

So if you want to learn a new sport, get some exercise and have fun you will want to attend.

Lead Instructor: Bret Shepley,

National Coaching Certification Program

Making Ethical Decisions

Respect in Sport – Activity Leader

Pickleball Coach Education – Level 1