Spring Turkey/Ham Raffle April 11th at Tobermory Legion

Tobermory Legion Branch 290 News

Submitted by Christine Chisholm

Please be aware, commencing in May the legion meetings will be the second Tuesday of the month at 7p.m.

Our elections will be held in May, so if you are contemplating running for office, please make it known and know you will be part of a wonderful organization, devoted to veterans and worthwhile community needs.

Trivia will once again challenge your power of recall of all that information you have stored in your head. Come out March 14th at 7p.m. and bring a team or join one.

Come out to Euchre at the branch March 28th at 7p.m. and join in the fun of progressive euchre! All welcome.

Mark April 11th on your calendar for the always enjoyed turkey/ham raffle and win your Easter dinner!

At this time, the branch is thrilled to have our favourite bartender Kandace back! We would like to thank all those who helped fill her shoes with bar tending and cleaning duties.

Wishing Dan Mackey and Peri Papadopolous best of luck as they compete in both” singles” and “doubles” at the Provincial Dart Tournament in April. So proud of these guys!

Continuing our support of our valued Veterans, the Tobermory Legion donated $2,250.00 from our Poppy fund to Veterans’ needs.

The Tobermory Legion Ladies Auxiliary once again will be hosting the annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 19th at 10 a.m. Lots of goodies and fun for the little ones (up to age 12), so plan to be there!

The Ladies Auxiliary summer bingo will commence June 4th at the Tobermory Community Centre. All welcome!