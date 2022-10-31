Bruce Peninsula Youth & Adult Pickleball Development

Submitted by Bret Shepley

The Bruce Peninsula Youth Pickleball Development program commenced the week of October 17th with a fantastic turnout. We were able to secure additional court time so there is room for more youth to attend. If your youth would like to try out the fastest growing game in North America, please know they are encouraged to attend.

Locations & Times

• Lion’s Head – Bruce Peninsula District School

-Mondays – October 17th – December 19th 2022

6:00pm – 7:00pm (6 – 9 years old)

7:00pm – 8:00pm (10 – 12 years old)

8:00pm – 9:00pm (13 years old and up)

• Tobermory

-Tuesdays – October 18th – December 20th – Tobermory Community Centre

6:00pm – 7:30pm (10 years old and up)

-Wednesdays – October 19th – December 21st – Tobermory Community Centre

6:00pm – 7:00pm (6 – 9 year olds)

If your youth would like to try Pickleball please contact Bret Shepley @ bret.shepley@gmail.com or 416 473 8632.

We are also excited to announce we are offering an adult learn to play program on Thursdays commencing November 10th and running for 6 Thursdays or until December 15th from 6:30pm – 8:00pm. The sessions will be run out of the Community Centre in Tobermory.

If you would like to attend please contact Bret Shepley.

Participants to the youth and adult sessions will be provided with paddles to use.

What to Expect by Attending

-It will be fun

-It’s a very social game

-You’ll learn all aspects of the game

• Proper grip

• Different shots, rally, volley, serve and return serve

• Rules

• Strategy of the game

Please ensure you bring running shoes and water as the Community Centre is very warm.

So, if you want to learn a new sport, get some exercise and have fun you will want to attend.

Lead Instructor,

Bret Shepley

National Coaching Certification Program

-Making Ethical Decisions

-Respect in Sport – Activity Leader

-Pickleball Coach Education – Level 1