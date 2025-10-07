Lots Happening at Tobermory Legion This Fall

Submitted by Kathryn Hauck,

Poppy Chair

Hello October! What beautiful weather you have been giving us. Thank you. There are lots of things still happening at your Legion even though the sun heads to bed earlier now.

Meat draws are happening on Saturdays starting at 4:30pm, come with friends or join a group and play euchre on the last Friday of the month – doors open at 6:45 and games start at 7:00pm. Try your luck at darts, every Thursday starting at 7:00pm. Tobermory Ladies Auxiliary will be having their WINTER BINGO starting at the Legion from 1:00-3:00pm on Mondays, November 17 & 24. Everyone is welcome.

I hope you were able to come out for wine and cheese on Saturday September 27 for National Legion Week. If you are looking to support your legion, consider renewing your membership before the price goes up. We also have a vacant Membership Chair position that needs to be filled. If you are unsure, and would like some more information, please do not hesitate to call the legion for details.

It is a bit early, and I will put a reminder in the next press – the Church Remembrance Day Service will be held on November 9th at the Tobermory United Church starting at 10:15am. Please consider attending. As well, the Poppy Campaign will be looking for volunteers/members to take time at Peacock’s Foodland for collection. The Poppy Campaign will be on Friday October 31 and Saturday November 1st, as well as Friday November 7th and Saturday November 8th – various times throughout those days. If you are interested, please call 519-377-1434.

AND Last BUT not least… The Royal Canadian Legion is set to celebrate its centennial in 2026, marking a significant milestone for the organization – 100 YEARS! On July 17, 1926, the organization was incorporated by a special Act of Parliament and issued its charter, officially becoming The Canadian Legion – a date now recognized as the official anniversary of the Legion. In July 1960, through a Royal Charter granted by Queen Elizabeth II, the organization was formally renamed The Royal Canadian Legion. Consider joining your local legion and become part of a fantastic organization.

Continuing through the Military Service Recognition Books, found both at the legion and at Bruce County Public Library Tobermory Branch: Charles R. Golden was born on February 13, 1892 in Southampton, Ontario. He enlisted in the RCA on December 29, 1915 and served with the 160th Battalion, 2nd Machine Gun Brigade in France and Germany during WWI. After Charles was discharged, he became part owner of the Golden Fish Company.

region~We Will Remember Them ~