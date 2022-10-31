Driver Charged in Thanksgiving Weekend Crash

OPP Media Release

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – An individual was charged in relation to a crash which took place on the Thanksgiving Day weekend.

On October 9, 2022, at 3:05 p.m., The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police, along with Bruce County Paramedic Services and the Lion’s Head Fire Department responded to a report of a collision involving a motor vehicle and two pedestrians along Highway 6 in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Two individuals were transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 43 year old from East York with dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.