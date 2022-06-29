Excellent Turn-Out for LHHA Chi-Cheemaun Festival Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

Submitted by Sandy Walsh, Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary

The Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary (LHHA) would like to thank those who had a chance to join us for the Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, June 18. It was an early morning for the kitchen crew, getting the coffee on, oven and grills heated up and the eggs cracked.

We couldn’t have been more please at the turn out, as we served more than 160 breakfasts. It was a nice steady flow of hungry customers, enjoying breakfast and the great music supplied by Brian Taylor, Arnie Crittenden and Brian Osborne. A huge thanks to the three of you for volunteering your time and for sharing your joyful music. You got lots of toes tapping and even a few got up to dance. I know the kitchen crew was singing along (good thing no one could hear us) and boogieing while flipping pancakes, potatoes, sausage and eggs.

We also want to thank the Tobermory Men’s Breakfast. A huge thank you for the use of your equipment, offer of help if needed and the offer of whatever we needed from your well stocked cupboard. Sure made our job easier and eased our minds that we had backup.

Preparing for an event like this is a big part of the work. We wouldn’t have been so prepared without the guidance of the Lion’s Head Rotary Club. From the moment I talked to Bob Spearing back in May, I had no doubt that we would have guidance and support from the people who have this down to a fine science. We are much indebted to, Bob and the rest of the Rotary Club, for sharing your expertise, and equipment.

The sweetest of thank yous goes to MINER’S MAPLE PRODUCTS of Kemble for donating the most delicious maple syrup for all the pancakes. You will find Miner’s Maple Products at the Lion’s Head Market on Saturday mornings. Let’s support those that support our local health care.

Northern Bruce Peninsula folks we are so lucky to have such a great Tobermory Community Center Caretaker. Lance Golden does a fabulous job. Thank you Lance for keeping that facility so clean and sparkling, and well maintained. Thanks for answering all of our many questions, making set up and take down so easy, but most of all for going above and beyond and stepping in to help cleanup. You truly care about this community.

Thanks again for supporting the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary and helping to keep our local hospital well equipped.