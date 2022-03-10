Winter Fun-draiser Raises Over $1,660.00 for Bruce Peninsula Family Centre

By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

Families were not deterred by the 30km winds or -20C windchill, as they came out to enjoy a winter’s night on the outdoor ice rink at the Ferndale Ball Diamond.

The Winter Fun-draiser held on 18 Feb from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. was in support of the Bruce Peninsula Family Centre (BPFC). The night’s event raised $956.00 for the Lion’s Head based Childcare Centre.

The kids enjoyed skating and playing ice hockey on the outdoor rink created and maintained by Northern Bruce Peninsula Firefighters from Station 20 in Lion’s Head. There was a bonfire and hot chocolate to warm up the attendees as well roast -your-own hot dogs to provide fuel for those active hockey players and skaters. There was a steady stream of locals dropping by to enjoy the winter event.

Firefighters from Station 20 in Lion’s Head were in attendance. Organizers of the fundraising event thank the Firefighters from Station 20 for their countless hours of flooding and maintaining the Ferndale Rink this winter.

Over the Family Day weekend, an additionally $711.82 was donated by customers at Hellyer’s Foodland, bringing the total raised for the Family Centre to $1667.82

Due to COVID restrictions the Family Centre has not been able to hold their regular fundraising activities; BPFC Board Member Kara Hellyer says this event just came together with community support and expresses appreciation to all the local businesses and community members who supported the event.