Chi-Cheemaun Festival Food Booth Raises Over $4,000 for Tobermory Primary Place

Submitted by Tobermory Primary Place Board of Directors

After a three-year hiatus, Tobermory Primary Place (TPP) childcare centre was back in the food booth for the Chi-Cheemaun Festival Ball Tournament on Saturday, June 18th. Almost 600 burgers were flipped, along with many hot dogs, baked goods and cold drinks served. The scent of fried onions filled the air.

The booth was manned by our Board of Directors, TPP parents and community volunteers. Thank you to all the volunteers that came out.

We were able to raise $4,240 to support the day care! The funds will go towards general operating costs and help to keep the fees low for our local families. As we prepare for our big move to the school next spring, the extra funding is very much needed and appreciated.

The winning team of the J.P. Johnstone Memorial Ball Tournament, the Clavering Raiders, as well as the runner up team, Tobermory Wrex, both donated their tournament prize money back to Primary Place! A huge thanks to both those teams for helping to secure local childcare here in Tobermory.

Tobermory Primary Place Board Members in action (L-R) Megan Robins, Leah Swanton and Katie Oblak.

Peacocks Foodland reached out to many vendors to help us keep our costs down. Thank you to Ricky Peacock who helped to coordinate the food and was on call to deliver more burgers when needed. Thank you to the Crowsnest for the use of their meat slicer – that sure made slicing 40 lbs of onions a lot nicer! Thank you to the Chi-Cheemaun festival committee, especially Don Johnstone (who kept us on track), Vivian (who helped in more ways that we can mention… and ensured our grills were sparkling clean both before and after the festival), and Councillor Smokey Golden (who has been a long-time advocate for Tobermory Primary Place).

Lastly, we would like to thank the community for its support of our food booth. We are so thankful to be part of such a giving and thoughtful community.

For more information on Tobermory Primary Place, or to make a donation, visit www.tobermoryprimaryplace.ca