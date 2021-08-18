Solo Violinist Sarah Pratt-Parsamian Performs at Free Outdoor Concerts on the Bruce Peninsula

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

New York based violinist Sarah Pratt-Parsamian performed a series of Music on the Bruce concerts at Red Bay, Southampton, Sauble Beach, Tobermory and Wiarton with her final performance in Lion’s Head on 5 August 2021.

Solo Violinist performs classical music on Harbourside Stage

Pratt-Parsamian performed music written by J.S. Bach, Eugene Ysaye, Fritz Kreisler and Sophie-Carmen Eckhardt-Gramatte. Prior to each piece being performed she shared her passion for the music by relating stories of the composers, their connection to each other, the history of each musical piece and encouraging the audience to listen carefully for special musical elements.

Originally from Listowel, Pratt-Parsamian spent many vacations at her grand-father’s cottage at Red Bay and is currently spending the summer at her parents’ cottage at Howdenvale. She generously gave her time, energy and music to the Bruce Peninsula communities, saying she recognised that it was a rough year with COVID-19 and as such she wanted to bring outdoor music to the people of the area. She was happy with the great audience turnout at each concert.

Spectators enjoy the performance on the Harbourside Stage in Lion’s Head.

L-R: Violinist Sarah Pratt-Parsamian and local musician Dominik Franken perform the first movement of Mozart’s Grand Duo.

Annual Summer Music Festival

Any donations received from her concerts will be directed to next year’s event. She hopes that the classical concert series will become an annual event and plans to invite her friends and colleagues to join her in performing at this new music festival.

For her finale in Lion’s Head she invited local musician Dominik Franken to join her on stage and they performed the first movement of Mozart’s Grand Duo.