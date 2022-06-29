Tobermory Legion Br 290 News: Update Planned for Dunks Bay Veterans Memorial

Submitted by Elaine Sinha

As many of you know, it has been a goal of the legion to do some long standing work on the Veterans memorial at Dunks Bay. Happily this is going to happen, thanks to our Sergeant at Arms Chris McCoy.

Our Dunks Bay Veterans Memorial requires an update! We have run out of room on our current memorial stone to add the names of some of our local veterans who have recently passed on and the paving stone base of the monument is also in rough condition and needs replacing.

Within the next 12 months the Legion is looking to add a new stone to the monument, which will accommodate an additional 30 veterans’ names, and replace the base of the monument with a new concrete pad. The estimated cost of this project is $5,000.00, and although the legion has some funds earmarked for the project, we are well short of funds required to complete it.

Our veterans need to be honoured and we are looking for assistance from the community to help raise the additional funds needed to make this happen. If you are interested in donating to this worthwhile project, you can attend the legion in person during business hours Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 3:00-9:00 pm or by e-transfer to [email protected] Please put in the memo section that this donation is for the Dunks Bay Memorial project.

____ ____ ____ ____

The community supported the markers for Dunks Bay cemetery in a gratifying and huge manner. Those who attended Decoration Day on June 12 were able to view the markers first hand and see how good they look.

Veterans Display Unveiling July 2nd at Tobermory Museum

Shirley Johnstone, who works tirelessly on behalf of our Veterans to see that they are recognized, has spent countless hours putting together a display for the museum depicting local veterans who fought in WWI, WWII, the Korean War and served with NATO. The unveiling takes place Saturday, July 2 at 1:00pm.

Ruck2Remember

Ruck2Remember is a Non-Profit Organisation that works with existing charities to serve and support the Veteran and first responder communities. From July 5th through to August 8th, in partnership with the Royal Canadian Legion’s Ontario Command, we are marching 900km covering the entire Bruce Trail, from Tobermory down to Niagara Falls.

This initiative is in support of a Legion program called “Operation: Leave the Streets Behind” which aims to get and keep veterans off the streets.

The Ruck will begin at 9:00 am on July 5th with a send off at the Tobermory branch. Anyone who would like to give our Ruckers a true Tobermory send off are welcome to meet us at the branch prior to departure.

The GoFundMe page for fundraising initiatives can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/road-to-recovery-9-ruck-the-bruce. Please include our branch number in the comments or notes; Branch 290.

Next Legion BBQ July 9th

At the time of your receiving this paper the Legion will have hosted the first B.B.Q. after a meat draw in 2 years. Thank you to Rob Davis and Colleen Mackey for organising this. The cost for a burger, salad and dessert is $14. The salads and desserts are donated by community members, so if you can help out that way it would be great.

The next B.B.Q. is July 9 and they usually start at 6:00pm.

Next Club L July 9th

The first Club L was a success and there will have been a second one by the time you read this.

The next Club L is Saturday, July 9 from 9:00 pm to 1:00 am. Cover charge to get into this fabulous event is $5.00 for members; $10 for non-members. Proof of valid membership and id required to enter. This applies to everyone regardless of age. Also, the legion only accepts cash! Come on out for a great night of fun.

Upcoming Events

• Meat Draws – every Saturday at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome; come on out and win some meat! Cost is $7.00 for 3 draws, plus the bonus draw. I hear that there is a lucky table so come on out and see if you can find the sweet spot.

• Bingo – every Wednesday at the Tobermory Community Centre run by the Ladies Auxiliary. Ages 19 and over, doors open at 6:30 pm, bingo starts at 7:15 pm. Try to win the Jackpot.

• B.B.Q – Saturday, July 9 after the meat draw. Cost is $14.00 for a burger, salad and dessert.

• Club L – Saturday, July 9 from 9:00 pm to 1:00 am; cover charge $5/member, $10/non-member; valid membership and proof of id required. Cash only!

• Bridge – every Monday at the branch at 1:00 pm.

Branch Hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Unless it’s a Club L night then those Saturdays until 1:00 am.

Visit our website: www.tobermorylegion.org or see us on Facebook.