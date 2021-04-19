Don’t Be Foolish: DRIVES Campaign Raising Awareness of Stunt Driving Consequences

Media Release: Bruce Peninsula Safe Communities, United Way of Bruce Grey, Bruce Grey OPP and South Bruce OPP, Saugeen Shores Police Services

April 1 2021 – Announcing the launch of DRIVES: Driving Responsibly In Vehicles Everywhere Safely campaign with the hashtag: #dontpaytheprice to raise awareness of the consequences of a stunt driving charge. (see ad bottom of page)

The newly formed Regional Road Safety Committee (RRSC) through The United Way of Bruce Grey along with the Bruce Peninsula Safe Communities are launching a yearlong awareness campaign on the consequences of incurring a stunt driving charge.

Stunt driving is defined as 50 or more km/hr over the posted speed limit.

In 2020 in Grey Bruce 333 drivers were charged with stunt driving, and in the province of Ontario over 12 000 drivers were charged with stunt driving. Specific to the Bruce Peninsula, an area the Bruce Peninsula Safe Communities has highlighted, saw 221 of the 333 total charges laid.

#dontpaytheprice highlights the immediate loss of the car and 7 day impoundment, minimum $1200 fine and increases to insurance rates.

“We wanted to get a message out to local drivers, and drivers across the province, that stunt driving has a serious economic impact on the driver, and their family” explains United Way Executive Director, and co-chair of the RRSC.

The South-west Regional Road Safety Committee was formed in recognition of the work the Bruce Peninsula Safe Communities has undertaken to address stunt driving up highway 6 on the Bruce Peninsula.

The OPP has identified the “Big 4”, which are the common causal factors in serious injury collisions on OPP patrolled roads. Stunt driving, or driving a motor vehicle at 50 km/h or more above the posted limit, is one of the Big 4 enforcement priorities. Motorists face stiff penalties for this offence because driving at excessive rates of speed is a dangerous choice that puts all road users at risk.

“I urge you to respect the posted speed limits; we all deserve to arrive safely at our destination” – Inspector Krista Miller, Detachment Commander, South Bruce OPP.

“With 827 stunt driving charges laid in both Brampton and Mississauga on drivers from across Ontario, we understand that there is a need for all provincial stakeholders to come together and collaboratively address the risk posed to the wellbeing of all by high speeds and aggressive driving, including the offending drivers…” stated Inspector Peter Danos of the Peel Regional Police.

Funding for the campaign has been provided by the Ministry of Transportation and matched by donors and partners. Creative support has been provided by Avenue A who created the Bruce Peninsula Safe Communities’ Stunt Driving counting signs that kept a running tally of charges laid on highway 6 in 2020.