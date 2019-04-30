Bruce Peninsula OPP Report: Impaired Driving Charges Up 50% This Year

OPP Media Release



From January 1 to April 11, 2019 members of Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Bruce Peninsula OPP have charged 34 drivers with impaired driving offences. In 2018, with the same time frame, officers charged 23 drivers with the same offences. That is a 50 percent increase over the previous year.

“The increase of impaired driving offences is concerning and troubling. The responsibility that a driver has when operating a motor vehicle on Ontario highways is significant. The Ontario Provincial Police are committed to safety on the highways and our pursuit of those who choose to jeopardise that safety is unwavering. We will continue to actively educate the public as a whole on the life changing consequences of impaired driving and we will enforce the full measure of the law on those who choose that path” said Inspector Martin Murray, Grey County Detachment

OPP ASSISTED BY ERT, OPP K9, NBP FIRE DEPARTMENT TO LOCATE MISSING MALE

On March 27, 2019 Bruce Peninsula Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a residence at Borchardt Road, Northern Bruce Peninsula for a missing 75 year old male who had left his residence for a walk and failed to return home.

Bruce Peninsula OPP were assisted by OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) members, OPP K9, officers from neighbouring OPP detachments and Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire Department.

The missing male was located in the bush by OPP ERT members approximately half a kilometre away from his residence. The male was disoriented but in good health.

BEWARE OF PHISHING AND RANSOM SCAMS

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Anti-Rackets Branch, Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) and Ontario’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) are warning Ontario residents to check their emails, phone messages and computer popups. All are tools that criminals can use to extort money and personal information from you.

TIPS TO PREVENT PHISHING, RANSOM AND SERVICE SCAMS:

• If you were using your computer when you got scammed, it is possible that a virus or other malicious software is still on your computer. Run a full anti-virus check using reliable security software. If you do not have security software (such as virus scanners and a firewall) installed on your computer, a reputable computer professional can help you find what you need.

• Scammers may have also gained access to your online passwords. Change these using a secure computer.

• If you paid someone by credit card or through an electronic funds transfer (e-transfer), contact your financial institution or credit card company immediately. They may be able to reverse or stop the transaction.

If you or someone you know suspect they’ve been a victim of a phishing, ransom or service scam, contact your local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by phone at 1-888-495-8501 or through their website.

“Recognize, Reject and Report Fraud”