Annual Hike for Hospice May 3-30 – Come Walk with Us

Submitted by Christina Mereu

You are invited to come out and hike the beautiful Bruce Peninsula in support of Hospice Palliative Care at the Bruce Peninsula Hospice Annual Hike for Hospice May 3-30.

There are many trails to choose from all across the peninsula with beautiful scenery and vistas. Walk one or walk them all… our maps will get you there!

You might like to participate in an organized restorative nature walk. Or maybe you prefer to take a stroll in your own neighbourhood, or bike your favourite route, or kayak your best waters, or even do your steps inside using a favourite work out video. Whether you make May a hike-a-day or you join us for a single event we look forward to your (virtual) participation Sunday May 3 to Sunday May 30.

You can register by visiting the website at www.bphospice.ca or by calling 519-534-1260 ext. 5612 and we will get you set up to receive pledges from friends and family. All proceeds will support Bruce Peninsula Hospice’s home care program, bereavement services and community education events.

We thank our sponsors Tim Hortons, Ebel Quarries Inc. and Middlebro’ & Stevens LLP of Wiarton… and we thank you. We are local people helping local people.