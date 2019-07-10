Tobermory’s Primary Place Daycare Bottle Drive Fundraiser Success

By Marianne Wood



Primary Place Board Member and volunteer, Jen Williams, sorts bottles at the June 29th bottle drive fundraiser for Tobermory’s Primary Place Daycare. This was the second bottle drive held this year. The drives have been an outstanding success. Thank you to all the people and businesses who donated their bottles/cans, and to those who generously made a cash donation.

All the money raised will go directly back to the operating costs at the daycare, helping to keep fees affordable for working families.

A huge thank you to our sponsor teamurbanek.com, Royal LePage for their continued support. Thank you to Heidi from Sacred Fire for offering cold drinks to the volunteers.

Bottle Drive Civic Holiday Weekend

Did you miss the last bottle drive? We have you covered! Another bottle drive fundraiser is planned for Saturday, August 3rd, 10am-2pm at 7405 highway 6 (old bottle return).

Drop off your bottles and cans and support Tobermory’s Primary Place daycare.