The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula painted pickleball lines on the tennis court in Tobermory. Pickleball is a game anybody can play and the smaller court size allows eight people to play at once. The pickleball group schedule games three days a week whenever the weather allows. This photo was taken on a balmy November 5 when 14 people turned out to play.

The pickleball group will be experimenting with indoor pickleball at the community centre this winter.