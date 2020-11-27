Poinsettia Sale & Silent Auction Raising Funds for LHHA

Submitted by The Lion’s Head

Hospital Auxiliary

As with everyone else in the community, the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary (LHHA) members have not been able to meet, organize, or hold their annual fundraisers over the last 8 months and this condition may continue well into 2021. We are a vibrant, fun loving group who miss the work and camaraderie that comes with these events. However thanks to the internet, social media, and member dedication, we have been able to get some events up and running.

Clothing Drive Raises Over $1,600.00

Great news – if you saw the picture in the Press last month you will have seen the mountain of donations for the Clothing Drive. Thanks to everyone who delivered bags of goods we raised more than $1,600.00. Well done donors! Since this is an annual event you can begin filling bags for next year now.

Poinsettias Fundraiser

Great news – with the uncertainty around the celebration of Christmas this year we all need something to brighten our lives. The auxiliary is once again selling poinsettias – $22.00 each (red/white/pink), table top greenery $25.00. Orders must be in and paid for by November 27th, pick up at the Lion’s Head Rotary Hall on December 4th, from 3PM to 7PM. With huge thanks to Charlotte Chinn, the Rural Brand guru, this information is now available at LookLocally.ca/listings/LHHA. Any LHHA member will be happy to take your order or contact Nancy at inlaj@eastlink.ca. Why not purchase one for yourself and one for a friend or relative to brighten their holidays.

Silent Auction Moves Online

More great news – it isn’t possible to hold our annual Cookie Walk but again, with huge thanks to Charlotte Chinn, we are able to take the Silent Auction portion and put it online. So beginning on November 27th and running until December 11th at 12 noon you will be able to go to Looklocally.ca/listings/LHHA and bid on a number of awesome items. You will find pictures and descriptions of the items up for bid. Thanks to local donors, members, and member’s families, you will find an awesome selection of items to bid on.

Some examples: Broil King BBQ, selection of wine with accessories, Christmas Day food basket, fun and useful items in a “Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021” gift, children’s fun basket, Christmas wreath and many more. Check out the website, share with friends, bid and bid often.

As with all of our events, all monies raised go to support health care for Lion’s Head and Bruce Peninsula residents and visitors. We value your support, especially now when so much more is needed to keep us all safe and we are so limited in our efforts to raise the needed funds. Special thanks to all our donors, to Terry and her computer savvy who, working with Charlotte Chinn, the Rural Brand guru, has made this come together in time to present this to you, to Donna who puts the items together in groups with fun descriptors and to you who will bid and help to make this another Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary success. Once again the website for the online auction is LookLocally.ca/listings/LHHA.

Happy bidding. See you when you pick up your winning items!