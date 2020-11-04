Bruce Peninsula Hospice Video Project to Capture Hospice History: 25 Years of Caring

Submitted by Christina Mereu

Bruce Peninsula Hospice is delighted to have received a grant from the Community Foundation Grey Bruce to produce a “25 Years of Caring” Video. The funding allows us to purchase filming equipment and capture on video our story of local people helping local people. With this grant, we are able to reach out and interview early founders, volunteers and community leaders who have taken part in the development of our services and programs from the very beginning. We hope to bring people together and foster even greater engagement, a sense of belonging and meaningful discussion about living well through hospice palliative care.

The limitations with COVID require us to be imaginative and resourceful. We have already begun interviewing some of our pioneering founders including Bill Welch and Pat Horner. What a delightful experience that was for everyone. It means a lot to them to be reconnected and it is a joy to hear their reminiscences about the early days of our hospice development. Their contributions and the contributions of so many other local individuals have made a significant difference in the provision of hospice palliative care here on the Bruce Peninsula. The collective work of volunteers, over the years, has made it possible to access quality hospice care at home and receive the comfort of our bereavement support services after the death of a loved one.

Over the next several months we will continue to bring others together to reminisce and record the memories of our dedicated and caring volunteers. We also look forward to interviewing family members who have benefitted from our hospice and bereavement services. We have a powerful story to tell, one that speaks of a vision, reveals the compassion and perseverance of so many, and gains strength through community collaboration.

Producing an informative, interesting video is no easy task. We are fortunate to have the virtual volunteer support of students from Wilfred Laurier University’s Film Studies program. No doubt, their training will bring needed technical expertise to the project and they are happy to gain more experience in working on this community initiative. Yet another win-win situation for all involved.

We look forward to sharing the video with you. We believe the video launch will foster important social connections, as well as celebrate and recognize the community leadership that has helped us help others. The sharing and distribution of the video on YouTube and other social media may also help to further engage community, raise awareness and enhance a sense of the shared purpose that has been the cornerstone of Bruce Peninsula Hospice’s success — that of local people helping local people. We very grateful for the support received to make this project happen from Community Foundation Grey Bruce.