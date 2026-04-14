Tobermory Community Gardens Welcomes New Gardeners this Spring

Submitted by TCG

Tobermory Community Gardens (TCG) has been going strong for a decade and expanding interests and new growing techniques. This year we have several 4’ x 8’ raised garden beds available for new members. There is no cost for a raised bed, but the Community Gardens group work as a co-op together along with members looking after their own individual gardens, we look after the grounds, manage composting and together plant and tend our amazing communal gardens including heirloom tomatoes, garlic and herbs.

Planting usually starts around the end of May, so if you would like to reserve a garden plot let us know. E-mail info@tobermorymeetingplace.com