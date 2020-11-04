Life Around Tobermory United… From The Desk Of The Lazy Theologian: St. Nicholas Bazaar Online Market

Submitted by Brad Inglis

…still baby steps. Even after all these months we are still learning as we go and I guess we will continue along that way in these times of covid. It really is amazing that no cases have transpired here, but I guess that’s what happens when everyone plays their part. We will resume church in a cautious and deliberate way of ensuring that all who participate, follow the protocol for the sake of safety. It will likely never be the same, that warm embrace, shaking hands and being tightly packed around the table having coffee. However, I am starting to recognize smiles behind masks. Folks sort of lean in a little, make a slight nod of the head and their eyes start to squint. I guess we are calling it the covid smile. Learning new ways of interpreting each other’s body language, recognizing that we are all in this together.

So yes, as long as numbers remain low and we are able to provide a safe environment, we will return to church but folks must register by either calling the church or ideally emailing in tobermoryunitedchurch@eastlink.ca so that you aren’t disappointed and we haven’t already hit our maximum number of 30 people in the building. Once I am back from holidays, we are looking to resume our live broadcast of the service by posting it on Youtube.

Annual St. Nicholas Bazaar

So our big news is that we are launching the annual St. Nicholas Bazaar in a new format. The online Market is already up and running and if you haven’t seen it yet on Facebook, please check it out or let me know and I can send you an invite.

We have amazing items from jewelry to crafts, vintage items and great Christmas gifts. AND…we will have a virtual bake table. Your order form can be found in this edition of the paper (see ad page 3) and you can email or call the church. It will be the same great baking from our World Famous Country Kitchen, just delivered to you in the parking lot at the Community Centre. I will be working on my Parsonage Shortbread and there will be dozens to buy. I am even making available my carrot cake for those who wish to pre-order for Christmas or a special event in the New Year. Place your order and when you need it delivered. It’s expensive but we are pricing it by the weight! You are guaranteed to get your full allotment of carrots…with lots of cream cheese icing on the side.

Folks…we are learning new ways of being, everyday. Life is too precious to let covid slow us down. Be creative, be inventive, step out of your comfort zone and try new things, enjoy your bubbles and stay safe and sane. Only then, will we beat the uncertainty in the world.

Brad Inglis is the minister at Tobermory United Church. He can be reached at binglis2@me.com

519-596-2821 (Home)

www.tobermoryunited.ca