Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula News Tulips For Polio Project

Submitted by Jim Dilamarter

In our last article, we wrote about the tremendous efforts Rotary International has put into trying to eliminate Polio world-wide. We indicated that Rotary would, hopefully have a project locally so that we can support this important endeavour.

To this end, Rotary will be selling Tulips by the box. We have 50 boxes coming as our share of this International Polio Plus Project.

The boxes will arrive in the fall just in time for planting. The tulips are red streaked with yellow and have been specially designed by the Dutch growers for this project. Each box costs $25.00 and there are 25 tulips in a box. The tulips, from the picture we have seen, look lovely.

All orders must be received by JULY 31st along with payment to confirm your order. You may order tulips by contacting our president Cathryn Buckley at 519 596 8188, or by e-mail at [email protected] Please make payment by e-transfer to [email protected] or sending a cheque made out to Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula and mailed to Box 305, Lion’s Head, Ontario, N0H 1W0. Please make all cheques out to the Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

This is exciting. We can all play a part in eliminating Polio. It remains endemic only in two countries and through our continued efforts we can make great progress at eliminating Polio completely world-wide.

Thank you for supporting this International Project. Remember there are only 50 boxes available on a first come/first served basis. Place your order today.

A ‘Tip’ of the Rotary Hat

The Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula salutes the ‘Lion’s Head Promotion Group’ that donated money towards the purchase of hanging baskets and flowers for Golden Dawn. We are indeed fortunate to have such supportive groups in our community of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

While we are ‘hat tipping’, we think it is important to recognize the many merchants in the Northern Bruce who have gone out of their way to help us all get what we need. Whether it is hardware, groceries, gasoline, take-out food, or a host of other needs, these merchants and their staffs have been so caring and so helpful. They have lifted our spirits with their always-friendly dedicated service.

Our local Family Health Team, as well, deserves a ‘tip’ today. As we slowly crawl out of this pandemic, we have always felt blessed to have such caring medical people here to take care of us. From giving needles to answering our questions, to looking after us when we do get ill, they are the best. One cannot forget all our medical, fire, hospital, police, municipality folk as well.

We are proud to live ‘North of the Checkerboard’ where we feel safe and know that our neighbours are there to help us when needed. Our thanks to every one of you.

Reminder to the Graduates about Rotary Scholarships

This is a quick reminder that the due date for graduating students to apply for Rotary scholarships is Friday, June 4, 2021. Completed scholarship applications can be submitted via e-mail to Jodi Naves’ school e-mail account ([email protected]). You may also use regular mail and send the application to our Rotary Club at 59 Main Street, Box 305, Lion’s Head, Ontario, N0H 1W0. In case anyone did not get the e-mail, they can e-mail the club at [email protected]

Christmas Ornaments

Yes, I know I am a little early with this announcement, but it is exciting. Rotary is, for the second year in a row, going to have a Christmas ornament sale again. We have not settled on exactly what it will be, but last year’s sale was completed in less than 48 hours and, therefore, we know people will want to be ready. More details will follow.