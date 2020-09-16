Media Release

August 26, 2020 – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry needs your help in identifying the person or people responsible for killing and dumping a black bear at the intersection of Dunks Bay Road and Centennial Drive in the harbour village of Tobermory on the Bruce Peninsula.

On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, MNRF received a report from a member of the public who discovered a dead black bear. A Conservation Officer went to the scene and determined that sometime between Sunday, August 9th and Tuesday, August 11th, 2020, a bear had been shot and transported to the location of Centennial Drive and dragged into the bush. The bear was a large, mature male likely in its breeding prime. This bear also had green MNRF tags affixed indicating it had been trapped and relocated.

The MNRF is asking anyone with information about this occurrence to contact Conservation Officer Todd Cairns at 519-371-5493 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

MNRF Conservation Officers continue to patrol and protect our natural resources during the COVID-19 outbreak and would like to remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy. Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.

To report a natural resource violation or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667 or contact your local MNRF office. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips to view an interactive, searchable map of unsolved cases. You may be able to provide information that will help solve a case.