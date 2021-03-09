New Electronic Recycling Program in North Bruce Diverting Electronic Waste From Landfill

Submitted by Alexander Di Cintio

North Bruce Electronics Recycle is a new local program dedicated to diverting electronic waste from our landfills, and reducing pollution to the environment.

Approximately 30-50 Billion tons of electronic waste is sent to landfills across the world every year, and approximately 88% of that waste is not recycled, and ends up mixed in with garbage. As the electronic waste reacts with the air, water, and other compounds in our environment, toxic chemicals are formed and become soluble in water. The toxic by-products of electronic waste are then introduced to the flora and fauna of our environment, doing irreparable damage in many cases. These toxic compounds also end up in our drinking water, which can be very difficult to filter with household filtration, and can damage plumbing and our health.

Instead of allowing the electronics to react with our environment, the metals can be extracted, and refined into ingots. Currently, electronic waste is diverted when people go out of their way to drop it off at the municipal land fills, the waste is then transported to an electronic recycler, for a fee. This process can be a burden, which is why so much electronic waste is not properly recycled. The Municipality and County currently support diverting the electronic waste from our landfills, but they carry the burden of these costs, reducing their budget.

North Bruce Electronic Recycle offers free pick up of any unwanted and broken electronics. The process used to recycle the electronics is modern and involves no toxic by-products or smoke, allowing for recovery of all metals, leaving only synthetic polymers to send to a plastic recycler.

To learn more, or arrange free pick up of your unwanted electronics, email [email protected] or call 519 200 1898.