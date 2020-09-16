Media Release

Wiarton, September 9, 2020 – Last year, Tim Hortons® restaurant owners and guests across the country raised a record $9.8 million to support local charities through their annual Smile Cookie campaign. Back again for its 24th year, Tim Hortons Smile Cookie week will support charities in communities across the country, including Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation on the Bruce Peninsula – one of 550 Canadian charities, hospitals and community programs supported through the annual campaign.

For one week, from September 14 – 20, restaurant owners will donate the full $1 from every freshly baked chocolate chunk Smile Cookie purchased to support charities in their community. Guests can complete a form to place pre-orders for Smile Cookies through their restaurants in Wiarton & Hepworth, pre-order forms also available at www.bphsfoundation.com.

This year, Tim Hortons restaurants in Wiarton & Hepworth are supporting Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation. With the government only providing up to 10% of the required funding to keep our hospitals up-to-date with medical equipment, technology and facility upgrades, the balance must be raised by the communities whom our healthcare system serves. Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation supports Grey Bruce Health Services – Lion’s Head and Wiarton Hospitals, and contributes to priority needs at the regional hospital in Owen Sound.

“Year over year, the Wiarton and Hepworth Tim Hortons have made such a positive and lasting impact on local health care through this national fundraising campaign. This sweet fundraiser is enthusiastically embraced by our communities and proves to raise more funds and awareness for Bruce Peninsula patient care year over year. This year, Smile Cookie will assist in funding new Defibrillators and Transport Cardiac Monitors ($138,000) for both the Wiarton and Lion’s Head Hospitals. We encourage everyone to share their Smile Cookie selfies on their social media to help spread the word about this wonderful fundraiser for health care on the Peninsula.’’ April Patry, Executive Director, BPHS Foundation

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve been treating local food banks, hospitals and charities to our coffee trucks and baked goods as they support their communities day in and day out. We’re continuing to support these organizations as we kick off our annual Smile Cookie week, one of our largest restaurant owner-led initiatives, that continues to support local charities who need it most. We’re so excited Smile Cookie is back for its 24th year.” Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer, Tim Hortons

Smile Cookie Campaign Facts

• In 2019, the Smile Cookie campaign raised a record $9.8 million across Canada

• For over 24 years, Tim Hortons restaurant owners and guests have been spreading smiles. The Smile Cookie campaign began in 1996 to help raise funds for the Hamilton Children’s Hospital in Ontario

• Nationally, Tim Hortons restaurant owners support over 550 local charities, hospitals and community programs through the Smile Cookie campaign

About TIM HORTONS®

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double ™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since.

Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada’s largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™ – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more.

Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca