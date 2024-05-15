First Rotary Pancake Breakfastof the Season May 19th

Submitted by Rob Hiscott, Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula

Come join us for our first community Pancake Breakfast of the 2024 season to be held at Rotary Hall on Sunday, May 19th from 9:00 to 11:30 AM!

Rotarians and Friends of Rotary will be serving a delicious breakfast which includes pancakes with real maple syrup, scrambled eggs, pork sausages, hash browns, orange juice and coffee/tea. The cost is $15.00 per adult, or $7.00 for children aged 12 and under. Rotary can accept payment in the form of cash or debit/credit card as we now have a card reader at the Hall.

This is the first of four community Pancake Breakfasts scheduled for the Sundays of each holiday weekend from May to September – come out for a delicious breakfast and support your local Rotary Club in its fundraising efforts for the community! Hope to see you there!

Bruce County Road 9 Clean-up

Your local Rotary Club participates in the Ontario ‘Adopt a Highway’ program, helping with road clean up each year to keep Northern Bruce clean! It was wonderful weather on the morning of Thursday, May 2nd, 2024 when twelve Rotarians participated in the trash clean-up, walking and clearing road shoulders along a four-kilometre stretch of Bruce County Road 9 between Lion’s Head and Barrow Bay, as well as sections of side roads.

Trivia Night in May at Rotary Hall

Another fun Trivia Night will be held at Rotary Hall on Friday, May 24, hosted by Caeli Mazara and Eric Perez. The event will run from 7:30 to 9:30 PM with doors opening at 7:00 PM. There will be a $5.00 entry fee, Rotarians will tend bar, and snacks will be available for purchase. As always, those participating can organize their own teams or join an existing team, with typically four to six people per team. Test your trivia knowledge and have some fun – hope to see you there!