Wendell Ferguson Live in Concert at Rotary Hall September 21st

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

Renowned artist Paul Murray is sponsoring a fundraising concert to be held at Rotary Hall (hosted by Rotary Club) on Thursday, September 21st, with proceeds earmarked for Rotary Hall improvement.

The concert will feature Wendell Ferguson, a well-known Canadian Country Music Association ‘Guitarist of the Year’ award winner.

Some portraitures by Paul Murray will be available at the concert for those who may be interested in viewing or purchasing a piece of his work.

The entry fee to this event will be $25. More details on this event can be found in a post on our Rotary Club Facebook page.

Last Rotary Pancake Breakfast of 2023

Rotary thanks all who came out to our fourth and final Pancake Breakfast of 2023, making this event a huge success! Just over 200 breakfasts were served to 175 adults and 26 children on September 3rd. Over the course of four Breakfasts from May to September of 2023, approximately 900 breakfasts were served, with gross revenues in excess of $12,000. All net proceeds from Rotary Pancake Breakfasts are returned directly to the local community we serve. We thank the many ‘Friends of Rotary’ who volunteered their time and effort to help out at this last Breakfast of 2023. Rotary also acknowledges and thanks the generous individuals and businesses who sponsor and support our community Pancake Breakfasts. Their generous contributions help our Rotary Club raise funds for local causes. A full list of corporate and individual sponsors can be found posted on our Rotary Club Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RotaryNBP/

Wendell’s Walk

As of September 5th, Rotarian Wendell Thomson has raised over $7,000 in donations for our local Lion’s Head Hospital, with the aim of ‘Keeping Health Care Close to Home’. Wendell’s fundraising goal is $20,000-$25,000, and there is still time to donate to this worthy cause since his walk will commence this week. There is now a corporate sponsor for this fundraising event – Wendell and Rotary thank Bluewater RV Sales Ltd. (Lonnie Bray) in Wiarton for generously providing the support vehicle and 5th wheel trailer which will accompany Wendell over the course of his walk down the Bruce Peninsula!

Wendell plans to walk over 60 kilometres between Tobermory and Pike Bay between September 11th and 15th. Wendell’s Walk is scheduled over a five-day period (in case there is bad weather), and he is hoping to walk just over 20 kilometres a day.

Donations can still be made to Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation via e-transfer (to admin@bphsfoundation.com), or by cheque sent to the Foundation (at 369 Mary Street, Wiarton, Ontario, N0H 2T0). All donations must be marked to ‘BPH Foundation – Wendell’s Walk’. Tax receipts will be issued for donations of any size (please include your full return mailing address for receipts).

Trivia Night September 22nd

The first Trivia Night at Rotary Hall (59 Main Street, Lion’s Head), will be held Friday, September 22nd, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM, and will be hosted by Caeli Mazara and Eric Perez who had previously hosted Mainsheet Trivia Nights. There will be a $5.00 entry fee, attendees can participate with their own teams or join an existing team, with typically four to six people per team.

Trivia Night will cover a wide range of topics over approximately eight rounds, and include classic trivia, music rounds, multiple-choice, and a picture round. Rotarians will tend bar that evening, with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available. Come on out, test your trivia knowledge and have some fun! We hope to see you there!

Oktoberfest Fundraiser October 14th

Rotary and Tagwerk Bier are proud to sponsor the first annual Oktoberfest community event on Saturday, October 14th at Rotary Hall in Lion’s Head. Proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards Rotary Hall improvements, a Hall which has served as a community hub since 1898!

Presale tickets are available at Eventbrite.ca for $25 (which includes a collector’s beer stein), or $20 entry at the door.

This one-day Oktoberfest event will begin at noon on Saturday, and run until 1:00 AM. Daytime activities (from noon to 6:00 PM) will have a family focus, with outdoor events including games (such as plastic horse shoes), a Tai kwon do demonstration, local music, BBQ and beer tent. Evening activities (from 7:00 PM on) will take place inside Rotary Hall, commencing with Mayor Milt McIver ‘tapping the keg’! The BBQ will continue (with menu options including pretzels, sausages, sauerkraut, potato salad, pickles, as well as hot dogs for kids), and Tagwerk Biers will be featured (Oktoberfest draught), along with wine, ciders, coolers and soft drinks being available (Rotarians will be tending bar and BBQ throughout the event).

Music will continue through the evening, along with adult games (including a 50/50 draw), and general Oktoberfest fun!

Oktoberfest merchandise will be also available for sale, including t-shirts and beer steins! We hope to see you at the first annual Oktoberfest community event!