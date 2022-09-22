Men’s Breakfast September Speaker Talks Over-tourism in Venice

Submitted by Brian McHattie

Best food ever! The kitchen crew totally outdid themselves this time around! In addition to the standard fluffy pancakes and ‘done just perfectly’ sausages, the culinary delights including deviled eggs, fresh danishes and lots of fresh fruit! Special thanks to chefs Daryl Cowell, John Currie, Steve Lindsay, Jim Garner and Wayne Steinback.

Our speaker in September was John Francis speaking about the challenges of over-tourism in Venice based on his 2019 visit. You’ve likely read his summary in the September 13 edition of the Press: it mimics our Tobermory (and to a growing extent, Lion’s Head) experience (minus the canals!) with an increasing day visitor segment and overwhelming numbers, resulting in local housing affordability and other challenges.

Of course, the Venice and Barcelona experience is on a different scale, but there are similarities. Always more to be done, but it’s a comfort to know that Northern Bruce Peninsula is acting: the Municipal Sustainable Tourism Action Group is meeting, and the Affordable Housing Committee with the Meeting Place are encouraging local rental options. Council passed the Short-Term Accommodation By-law and Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT): the MAT provides additional funding and all of us should participate in a discussion on how these monies are spent. Parks Canada has also taken steps with their reservation system and Visitor Use Management Plans for Flowerpot Island and Big Tub Harbour.

It’s a good time to reflect on Venice and challenging tourism numbers as a select group of brave and admirable folks have thrown their hats into the ring in running for Council on October 22 – what will they do to make tourism sustainable?

Next Men’s Breakfast October 15

The next Men’s Breakfast is Saturday, October 15 at the Tobermory Community Centre. Our speaker is Bill Caulfeild-Browne who will entertain us with his wonderful photos and experiences in Namibia, southern Africa. Namibia has the least rainfall of any country in sub-Saharan Africa, features diverse wildlife, and a spectacular Atlantic Ocean coastline.

If you are planning to attend the Breakfast, please let Martin know at hogarth@amtelecom.net. Breakfast is at 9, coffee ready at 8 a.m, bad (but ever-improving, thanks Hugh!) jokes usually around 9:15.