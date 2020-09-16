Media Release

(CHATSWORTH, ON) – Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are releasing results from the Labour Day weekend traffic safety campaign from September 4 to September 7, 2020.

Over the course of the traffic safety initiative, Grey Bruce OPP officers issued 28 offence notices for speeding and 9 drivers were stopped and charged under the stunt driving legislation for excessive speed, 50 km/h or more over the posted speed limit.

With the addition of 9 stunt drivers being charged over the weekend, to date, Grey Bruce OPP have stopped and charged 205 drivers with stunt driving on Highway 6, Bruce Peninsula. This surpassed the total for last year of 190 charges.

9 people at Sauble Beach received offence notices under the Liquor Licence Act for having an open container of liquor in a public place.

“Ontario Provincial Police are committed to preserving public safety. Whatever plans or activities you involve yourself with this coming fall season, remember to obey the posted speed limit, wear your seatbelt, don’t drive distracted and always drive sober.” Grey Bruce OPP Detachment Commander – Acting Inspector, Paul Schambers

ARREST MADE IN DEADLY SOUTH BRUCE FIRE

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On August 15, 2020 at 7:55 a.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a structure fire at Mapleport Crescent, South Bruce Peninsula. The fire engulfed an out-building on the property, which was extinguished by South Bruce Peninsula Fire Department. The body of a deceased person was discovered inside the burned-out structure.

Members of the Grey Bruce OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire. As a result of this investigation, OPP have charged an 18 year old, of Owen Sound, with the following Criminal Code of Canada offences:

· Manslaughter, contrary to section 236;

· Causing Death by Criminal Negligence, contrary to section 220; and,

· Arson – Disregard for Life, contrary to section 433

The accused was arrested on September 9, 2020 and held for a bail hearing on September 10, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound.

Grey Bruce OPP are not releasing the identity of the deceased until Post Mortem results are completed.

OPP INVESTIGATION INVOLVING FIREARM

Person sustained gunshot injury, looking for vehicle of interest

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On September 8, 2020 at 12:00 a.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a person with a gunshot injury. OPP officers and Bruce County Paramedics attended a residence in Oliphant at Bay Street, South Bruce Peninsula. The person was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Grey Bruce OPP Crime Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding this occurrence.

OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle of interest, a (Grey) Dodge Caravan that was observed driving in the area of Bay Street, Oliphant on September 7, 2020 between 11:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided as they become available. The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP’s website, www.opp.ca, contains a number of useful resources, tips and links.

PERSON REMOVED FROM WATER, VITAL SIGNS ABSENT

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On September 5, 2020 at 8:06 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to Sauble Beach for a person in the water, in distress, at Lakeshore Boulevard North near Main Street, South Bruce Peninsula. By-standers reported that the person went below the surface and that had they lost sight of them.

Grey Bruce OPP were assisted at the scene by Bruce County Paramedics and South Bruce Peninsula Fire Department.

A person was removed from the water with vital signs absent. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was started and they were transported to hospital by ambulance.

At the hospital, a 20 year old from Toronto was pronounced deceased.

Grey Bruce OPP and Ontario Chief Connor’s Office continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this occurrence.

IMPAIRED DRIVER CHARGED

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On August 31, 2020 at 12:03 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a single motor vehicle collision at Stokes Bay Road, Northern Bruce Peninsula. A (blue) pick-up truck lost control, drove off the road and struck a hydro pole.

Grey Bruce OPP were assisted with this investigation by Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation Police.

OPP officers spoke to the driver at the scene and arrested them for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. The driver was transported to Grey Bruce OPP detachment in Wiarton.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 36 year old from Northern Bruce Peninsula, with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, section 320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CC) and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), section 320.14(1)(b) CC.

The accused was released on a Promise to Appear and is required to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on November 12, 2020.

DRIVER SPEEDING PAST OPP DETACHMENT, FOUND TO BE IMPAIRED

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On August 29, 2020 at 7:52 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were observing traffic on Highway 6, South Bruce Peninsula in front of Grey Bruce OPP detachment in Wiarton. A (grey) pick-up truck was observed speeding north on Highway 6.

OPP stopped the vehicle and observed the driver with signs of impairment by alcohol. A breath sample from the driver, into an approved roadside screening device, registered a fail. The driver was arrested and transported to Grey Bruce OPP detachment in Wiarton where further breath samples were collected by a Qualified Breath Technician. The results of the test were over the legal limit of 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 28 year old from West Grey, with the following charges:

-Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, section 320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

-Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), section 320.14(1)(b) CC

-Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit, section 128, Highway Traffic Act

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is required to attend Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on November 5, 2020.

ATV RIDER THROWN DURING ROLLOVER COLLISION

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On August 28, 2020 at 9:51 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a single All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) rollover collision on Dorcas Bay Road, Northern Bruce Peninsula.

OPP officers were assisted at the scene by Bruce County Paramedics and Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire Department.

The 38 year old driver lost control on a corner and was ejected from the ATV when it rolled over. The driver was not wearing a helmet when the collision occurred. The driver was transported by ambulance to a hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Grey Bruce OPP continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision. No charges have been laid at this time.

Grey Bruce OPP want to remind anyone operating a motorized vehicle to wear a helmet. Helmets save lives.

IT’S BACK TO SCHOOL!

Watch For School Buses and Slow Down in School Zones

(LONDON, ON) – Members of Ontario Provincial Police West Region want to remind drivers that students are heading back to school after a lengthy break. For drivers, that means maintaining a heightened awareness of students who are either getting on or getting off a school bus. A distraction of a split-second can be enough to cause a tragedy, as younger students can dart out from behind an obstruction like trees or vehicles without warning.

Slow down when you see a school bus and give it plenty of space, as it could come to a stop at any time. Remember, failing to stop for a stopped school bus that has its flashing red lights engaged is a serious offence. For a first-time offence, you can be fined from $400 to $2,000 and have six demerit points added to your license.

In Ontario, school bus drivers and other witnesses can report vehicles that have illegally passed a school bus. If you are the vehicle’s registered owner, these same fines may be applied to you.

Our children’s safety is everyone’s responsibility. Everyone using our roadways needs to exercise vigilance, patience and understanding as our students head back to school.

DOMESTIC DISPUTE ENDS IN MULTIPLE CHARGES

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On August 22, 2020 at 9:27 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a domestic dispute at Lakeshore Boulevard in Sauble Beach, South Bruce Peninsula.

Two people were involved in a verbal argument, which then escalated to physical violence after one person slapped the other across the face with their hand. That same assaultive individual used an anti-theft steering wheel locking bar causing extensively damage to the other person’s sport utility vehicle. Both side mirrors were knocked off, the front windshield was smashed out, along with both of the front drivers and passenger windows, the rear windshield wiper was pulled off.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 43 year old from North York, ON with the following offences:

-Assault, section 266, Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

-Two counts of Mischief – destroys or damages property, section 430(1)(a) CC

The accused has been released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on November 19, 2020.

IMPAIRED DRIVER COLLIDES WITH PARKED VEHICLE

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On August 23, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a grey car and a black pick-up truck on Highway 6, near Front Street, in the Village of Tobermory, Northern Bruce Peninsula.

The driver of the car drove into a parked pick-up truck on Front Street, causing extensive damage to the car. The driver attempted to drive away, but their vehicle was too damaged to drive. The collision was observed by several witnesses.

The driver was arrested for being impaired while operating a motor vehicle and was transported to the Grey Bruce OPP detachment in Wiarton for a breath test.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 56 year old from Northern Bruce Peninsula, ON with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, section 320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CC) and operation of a motor vehicle while impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80, section 320.14(1)(b) CC.

The accused had their drivers licence suspended for 90 days and the involved vehicle was towed and will be impounded for seven days.

The accused has been released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on October 22, 2020.

Anyone with information on these investigations are asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP, 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.