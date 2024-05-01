Season Kick-off Dance May 18th at the Tobermory Community Centre

Submitted by Terry Heffernan, The Meeting Place Tobermory

The Meeting Place Tobermory is excited to announce this year’s fundraising concert featuring Scott Manery & The Barn Burners. This concert/dance will take place on Saturday May 18, 2024 at the Tobermory Community Centre beginning at 7pm.

You’re going to love this band! Scott Manery & The Barn Burners have developed a strong following in southwestern Ontario and Michigan. With five CDs under their cowboy belt, the band features all original material as written by Manery. One of the best opening acts in Ontario, the band has worked with a long list of top artists including Brooks & Dunn, Lady Antebellum (twice), Toby Keith, Rascal Flats, Keith Urban, Josh Thompson, Jason Blaine, Darryl Worley, Aaron Lines, Corb Lund, The Good Brothers, George Canyon, and many others.

Tickets will be available at select local businesses or online. Please check out our website tobermorymeetingplace.com for more information. This event is our major fundraiser and we use the money it generates to help provide needed services and programs for our community.

Come out for a really good time Saturday, May 18th and help us help our community.