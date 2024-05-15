Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market Opens for Season May 18th

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

The Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market opens for the 2024 summer season on May 18, 2024 at the Lion’s Head Beach. The Market, described by a resident as “a gem of the Peninsula”, will feature over 38 full-time and occasional food vendors, including many long-time vendors and six new vendors.

The Market is the place to source local seasonal produce and a wide range of local artisanal products. Many of the community favorites will be available such as fresh baked bread, fruits, vegetables, lamb products, handmade chocolates, freshly brewed coffee, craft beer, maple syrup products, BBQ sauces, honey, baked goods, soaps, pottery, woodturning items, lavender products, seeds, flowers, plants, candles, tie-dye items, and artworks.

New for the 2024 season will be a range of gluten-free baked goods from North Bruce Sweet Treats (gluten free cookies, cupcakes and squares); all natural vegan dry soup mixes by The Soup Girl; St. Brigid Creamery with their famous butter will be featured at Crust & Crackle booth; native plants and produce will be for sale from Orchard Garden West & Homestead; and A Little Rusty Studio will offer unique designs in metal.

Chef Rob of Rkbones Catering will be back this summer serving up his very popular hot-off-the-grill sandwiches, including Cape Chin Bison Farm’s bison burgers.

The live performances of the Market Band are always a crowd pleaser. This volunteer group of dedicated musicians will be back this summer to entertain both locals and visitors every Saturday morning during Market hours.

Nathan Monk of Remax has sponsored the “Outdoor Canadiana Muskoka Lounge’’ since 2022. It has proved to be a popular spot for people to relax, socialize and to listen to the performances of the Market Band.

The “Outdoor Canadiana Muskoka Lounge” sponsored by Nathan Monk Remax, will be back at the Farmers’ Market again this year – a place to relax, listen to music and socialize.

Starting on May 18, on the Saturday of the Victoria Day weekend, the Market will be open every Saturday until Thanksgiving weekend. The Market runs from 9 a.m. until noon, and for an additional hour on the long weekends, open until 1 p.m. The Market is located at “the beach” in and next to the beach pavilion in Lion’s Head.

For more information visit www.lionsheadfarmersmarket.com/ or check out their facebook page for ALL the latest updates.